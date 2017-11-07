Mobile County District Attorney Calls Adoption Suspect a “Predator”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich had some strong words Tuesday for the pregnant woman charged with stealing money from two adoptive families.

“She is a predator,” Rich said of Shareen Gurnsey, who was back in court for an arraignment hearing. Gurnsey pleaded not guilty to charges of theft by deception.

Rich said Gurnsey has shown a pattern of deceptive behavior, having been arrested a dozen times on charges that have also included forgery.

“She is preying on families who are in a traumatic time in their lives, wanting a baby. It’s horrible,” Rich said.

Prosecutors accuse Gurnsey of stealing money from two families, one in Birmingham, and another in Pennsylvania. Both families formed a relationship with Gurnsey and thought they were adopting her baby. Court documents accuse Gurnsey of stealing over $9,000 from the families.

Rich says she will push for as much jail time as she can for inflicting what she calls “emotional torture” on these families.

“You want to believe people wouldn’t stoop to that level of emotional torture, and that is what it is for these victims. My heart goes out to them,” Rich said.

As of right now, Gurnsey is only facing charges in connection with two families. However, News 5 has talked to adoption attorneys who say she has taken money from a total of four families in four states.