MLB Approves Mobile BayBears Sale

The sale will allow the BayBears to relocate to the Huntsville area after the 2018 season.

MLB’s approval of the sale is the final step in finalizing the deal.

The Baybear are expected to play the 2018 season in Mobile.

In October, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the City of Mobile will make a pitch to the new owners of the BayBears to keep the team in town.

“Until it is a done deal I hope the City of Mobile will be in play. We will make our pitch to the new owner, whomever that may be, that we would like for them to stay in Mobile.”