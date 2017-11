BAY MINETTE, Alabama (WKRG) – A 43-year-old New Mexico man is behind bars for threatening Baldwin County Probate Court employees. According to the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office, John Raymond Distasio, Jr. called the Baldwin County Probate Court on July 3rd and left a voicemail threatening to kill everyone if his files were not “straightened out.”

Distasio is being held without bond at the Baldwin County Corrections Center.