Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

6:55 a.m. Still a pretty good-looking commute on the Bayway and Causeway right now as traffic volume has picked up and still some areas of fog to greet you as you head out the door this morning. Some new accidents in Mobile including one involving injuries there on Old Pascagoula Road between Idlemoore and Theodore Dawes Road. Mobile Police and emergency vehicles are on the scene. Also a fender bender Moffett Road at the West I 65 Service Road North. Highway Patrol on the scene of a fender bender County Road 26 just west of Hickory in the Foley area. In Florida, Highway Patrol on the scene of a new accident Davis Highway exit ramp to I-10.

6:30 a.m. Updating your Tuesday morning commute; we’re looking good on the Bayway and Causeway this morning and no problems there either of the tunnels. Some areas having to deal with some fog so make sure to have those headlights on low beam. Right now Mobile Police on the scene of an accident Moffett Road at the West I 65 Service Road North. It’s just a fender bender as is an accident in Foley on County Road 26 just west of Hickory Drive (Highway Patrol is there). Florida Highway Patrol also on the scene of an accident Gulf Beach Highway at Bower Road closer to the coast

6:10 a.m. Well thanks to daylight savings time the sun is up, and traffic is moving along well on the Bayway and Causeway so far this morning. No problems or delays. We’re looking good through the tunnels as well. However we do see a lot of areas of some pretty thick fog including down to quarter mile visibility; that will affect your morning commute so make sure those headlights are on low beam and be very careful as your morning commute continues. We are accident free though in Mobile according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol with one new trouble spot spot on the Panhandle at Gulf Beach Highway at Bower Road.

5:55 a.m. It’s another foggy start for those that live along the Gulf Coast this morning. If you need to get out on the roadways here soon you might want to leave just a few minutes early and make sure those headlights are on low beam as we’ve got some pretty thick foggy areas this morning. Moving along well though through Moblie so far this morning as far as accidents go. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no issues. Looking good through the tunnels and no problems on the Bayway or Causeway right now. No problems right now through Baldwin County and no new accidents on the Panhandle.

5:30 a.m. Pretty foggy conditions greet you as you head out the door here on this early Tuesday morning over the next few minutes. Moving along well though even with the fog in some areas; no problems on the Bayway or Causeway or through either of the tunnels. Mobile police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents but definitely have your headlights on low beam there. We’re moving along well through Baldwin County. The earlier issue on the Panhandle has been cleared by Florida Highway Patrol

5:06 a.m. Well it’s another foggy starred with visibility low enough and some areas to affect your morning commute so make sure those headlights are on low beam. If you can, leave a couple minutes early if you need to get out in the next few minutes might be a good idea. We’re looking good though on the Bayway and Causeway right now; not too much fog there. Now we do have some in downtown and along I-65 and various other points but Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to start off the morning. On the Panhandle, Florida Highway Patrol in the scene of an accident with injuries West Michigan Avenue there and West Shore Drive.