” I Reached Up and Touched His Hand to See If He Was Still Alive” Witness Describes Deadly I-10 Shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- News 5 is learning more information Monday night about an incident that left a 42-year old man dead.

We spoke to a man who witnessed the shooting as he was headed eastbound on I-10 back to Loxley from the Mobile area.

Cecil Rayborn says he realized something was horribly wrong when he and his girlfriend heard several gunshots as traffic began to slow down.

Rayborn says he pulled over at the side of the road and saw a man laying there. “I was standing at the door of his truck. I reached up and touched his hand to see if he was still alive. Very faint pulse. Incoherent, unconscious.”

The incident happened shortly after 5pm and slowed traffic on the interstate.

“Traffic started to get a little slow. We rolled down the windows and we heard what we thought was gunshots,” said Rayborn.

The victim has been identified as Timothy Pinckard.

However, the suspect or driver of the other vehicle has not been identified.

Rayborn tells us he approached the vehicle of the man who allegedly shot the other man and his wife was in the car. She claims the man cut their car off.

“All she was worried about was her dogs that were in her car. Not that her husband had just shot somebody,” said Rayborn, a Loxley resident.

Mobile Police have not identified the name of the suspect but the case is headed to a grand jury.