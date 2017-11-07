“I Am No Hero, I Am Not” Says Man Who Shot Texas Church Gunman

(CNN) Stephen Willeford is the Good Samaritan credited for shooting and chasing the man who killed 26 people in a Texas church on Sunday.

It all started when his daughter came into his bedroom to tell him she heard gunshots at the First Baptist Church nearby.

Willeford , a former NRA instructor , got his rifle out of the safe. He loaded his magazine and ran across the street to the church, barefoot.

When Willeford saw the gunman, they exchanged gunfire. he said he knows he hit him. Then, the gunman got in his car and sped down the highway. Willeford saw a pickup truck and ran over to ask the driver for help. Willeford and the driver chased after the gunman’s truck, and soon caught up to it. The gunman’s truck flipped after hitting a road sign and went down into a ditch. That’s when law enforcement arrived. They believe the gunman committed suicide.

Willeford says he doesn’t consider himself a hero, “The people in that church, they’re friends of mine, they’re family. And every time I heard a shot I knew that that probably represented a life. I was scared to death. I was. I was scared for me and I was scared for every one of them and I was scared for my own family that just lived less than a block away. I am no hero. I am not. I think my God, my Lord protected me and gave me the skills to do what needed to be done and I just wish I could have gotten there faster but I didn’t know. I didn’t know what was happening.”