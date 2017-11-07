Fogbow: Like a Rainbow Without Color

By Published: Updated:
fogbow
Fogbow by Nikki Neel, with moon in the distance.
fogbow
Fogbow by Nikki Neel, with moon in the distance.

Have you ever seen a fogbow? The odds are you have seen one but didn’t notice. A fogbow is a faint arc of white in a bank of fog, when the sun is (low in the sky) behind you and the fog is in front of you. You’re more likely to spot one in the morning. when the sky is clear, with fog near the ground.

It’s formed in the exact same way as a rainbow but instead of sunlight entering raindrops and bouncing back to you, the sunlight enters tinier water droplets in fog and bounces back to you. The smaller size of the water droplets in fog doesn’t produce much color. Sometimes a fogbow may have a reddish band on the outside and a bluish band on the inside.
fogbow
Fogbow by Dana Shiver Jones in 2016

Just like a rainbow, the lower the sun is in the sky, the higher and wider a fogbow could be. As the sun rises, a fogbow lowers so that you don’t see as much of it.

fogbow
Water droplets in cloud bank create a fogbow. Photo by Sandra Carter in 2015

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s