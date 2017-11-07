Fender Bender Turns into Carjacking at One of Mobile’s Busiest Intersections

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a carjacker who used a fender bender to rob someone at one of the city’s busiest intersections.

The dangerous encounter happened around 1:00 a.m Monday at University Boulevard and Airport Boulevard. The victim told police he was bumped from behind, but when he got out to check out the damage it quickly changed from a crash to a carjacking.

The victim says the other driver pulled out a gun, put it to his back and said, “don’t move or I will shoot you.”

If you have any information, call the Mobile Police Department.

