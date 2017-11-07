Family Claims Dog Was Mauled To Death At PetSmart

Dickson City, Penn. (WNEP/CBS) — A family from Scranton, Pennsylvania alleges their beloved dog was attacked and killed by another dog inside a PetSmart grooming salon.

Betty Miller characterizes the last several days as astonishing.

Last Wednesday, Miller says she dropped off her 12-year-old Bichon, Brewster, at PetSmart in Dickson City.

Shortly thereafter, she got an unexpected call from a vet saying that Brewster was dead. Miller said Brewster was a gentle dog and loved everyone.

Following the incident at PetSmart, the dog was taken immediately to the Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center in South Abington Township, where, unfortunately, Brewster was dead on arrival.

In a statement to WNEP, VREC said that “resuscitation efforts were administered, but proved to be unsuccessful.”

Miller says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart corporate office has handled the issue and thinks there could be more safety protocols put in place to avoid tragedies like this.

WNEP reports PetSmart issued a statement regarding the incident:

“We are truly saddened by the loss of Brewster. The health, safety and well-being of the pets in our care is our top priority, and we immediately launched an internal investigation to better understand what led to this tragic accident. We have high standards of care in place and are actively gathering more information to determine any policy or procedural violations. We welcome all dogs, regardless of their breed, into our grooming salons provided they are well-behaved. We will remain in close contact with Brewster’s pet parent as we learn more.”