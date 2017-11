McIntosh, Ala. (WKRG) — A contractor had died working on a demolition project at the BASF site in McIntosh, Alabama Tuesday.

According to the BASF, the contractor was working for Remedial Service Inc. During the course of this work, a vessel, also referred to as a tank, fell on top of the contractor resulting in fatal injuries.

BASF says they are working with local and state emergency officials on the investigation into the incident.