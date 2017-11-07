BREAKING: Bay Minette Hires Police Chief

BAY MINETTE, Alabama (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police will soon have a new Police Chief following Chief Clarence Crook’s retirement.
On November 20, 2017, Al W. Tolbert, Jr. will begin his new job as Chief of Police. Tolbert was unanimously approved by the Bay Minette City Council on Tuesday.
According to a spokeswoman for the City of Bay Minette, “the appointment came after a lengthy application process directed by Mayor Robert A. Wills and a committee made up of residents and law enforcement personnel.”
Wills said, “The City conducted a very thorough search process and had many qualified candidates apply. After serious consideration, the search committee and the Council are confident that Al is the best person for the job.”
Tolbert has an extensive list of working and helping the community. In 2000 Tolbert worked a patrol officer for three years until he was promoted as the Bay Minette Police Department K-9 handler and received the title of Sergeant. Until 2007 he worked as a Patrol Supervisor. He was also a member of the Pine Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
“I have spent my entire adult career serving my community in public service,” Tolbert said. “I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to serving the citizens of Bay Minette and the North Baldwin area as the Bay Minette Police Chief.”
Wills said, “He brings years of law enforcement experience to the position and, having been born and raised in the Bay Minette area, he has the additional advantage of having personal knowledge of our community and our citizens. Al will provide the leadership necessary for our Department to provide the level of public safety that our citizens want and deserve.”