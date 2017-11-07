17 People Seek To Oust Flint Mayor In Recall

DETROIT (AP) – Seventeen people are vying to oust the mayor of Flint as the city slowly recovers from a lead-contaminated water crisis.

Mayor Karen Weaver is facing recall Tuesday in a winner-take-all election. The winner will serve the final two years of Weaver’s term.

The official reason for the election is Weaver’s decision to hire a suburban Detroit trash hauler that became connected to a federal corruption investigation.

The ballot doesn’t refer to the water crisis that sickened many residents and that some experts have linked to a dozen deaths from Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia.

Still, the troubles caused by Flint’s ill-fated switch to a cheaper water source remains on everyone’s minds. Recall organizer and candidate Arthur Woodson says Weaver and other officials lack the competence to deal with the ongoing problems.

