WWE Wrestling Coming to the Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — WWE, World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its WWE LIVE event to the Mobile Civic Center Arena early 2018. The show is scheduled for Sunday, January 7th.

According to a press release:

The following Superstars are scheduled to appear:

WWE Champion JINDER MAHAL with The SINGH BROTHERS

KEVIN OWENS

SAMI ZAYN

“The Artist” SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Tag Team Champions The USOS

NEW DAY

United States Champion BARON CORBIN

SIN CARA

CHARLOTTE FLAIR

BECKY LYNCH

“Ms. Money in the Bank” CARMELLA with JAMES ELLSWORTH

PLUS MANY MORE!

Tickets start at 15 dollars up to 95 dollars and go on sale Friday

 

