WWE Wrestling Coming to the Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — WWE, World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its WWE LIVE event to the Mobile Civic Center Arena early 2018. The show is scheduled for Sunday, January 7th.

According to a press release:

The following Superstars are scheduled to appear: WWE Champion JINDER MAHAL with The SINGH BROTHERS KEVIN OWENS SAMI ZAYN “The Artist” SHINSUKE NAKAMURA Tag Team Champions The USOS NEW DAY United States Champion BARON CORBIN SIN CARA CHARLOTTE FLAIR BECKY LYNCH “Ms. Money in the Bank” CARMELLA with JAMES ELLSWORTH PLUS MANY MORE!

Tickets start at 15 dollars up to 95 dollars and go on sale Friday