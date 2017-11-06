WWE Wrestling Coming to the Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — WWE, World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its WWE LIVE event to the Mobile Civic Center Arena early 2018. The show is scheduled for Sunday, January 7th.
According to a press release:
The following Superstars are scheduled to appear:
WWE Champion JINDER MAHAL with The SINGH BROTHERS
KEVIN OWENS
SAMI ZAYN
“The Artist” SHINSUKE NAKAMURA
Tag Team Champions The USOS
NEW DAY
United States Champion BARON CORBIN
SIN CARA
CHARLOTTE FLAIR
BECKY LYNCH
“Ms. Money in the Bank” CARMELLA with JAMES ELLSWORTH
PLUS MANY MORE!
Tickets start at 15 dollars up to 95 dollars and go on sale Friday