Woman found shot to death in vehicle in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a woman was found shot to death in Mississippi.

News outlets report 21-year-old Alexandria Dodd was found in a vehicle in Jackson on Saturday around 9 a.m. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle and officers later found the Toyota Camry with bullet holes on the driver’s side.

Jackson police Sergeant Roderick Holmes says the victim appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds. He says one of those injuries was to the head.

Further details have not been released.

