Woman charged with child neglect after children found alone holding sign asking for help

By Published:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston after two children were reportedly found holding a sign asking for help.

Upon arrival, they observed an 11-year-old girl holding a 1-year-old infant with a sign asking for help.

The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for four hours.

Officers located Miss Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother’s house and advised her that her children were at the police station.

Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly an hour.

Miss Ball is charged with Child Neglect causing risk of serious injury or death.

Ball is housed at the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,500 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s