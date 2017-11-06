BREAKING: Virginia Officer Shot Multiple Times, Police Confirm

WAVY Staff Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: WAVY/Liz Kilmer)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a teenager is in custody after an on-duty Portsmouth police officer was shot multiple times Monday afternoon.

Police say the female officer was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but the extent of her injuries are not known at this time.

WAVY News 10’s Joe Fisher reports the officer was shot in the 2500 block of Hickory Street, but there are multiple scenes between Mount Hermon and London Oaks.

The suspect, a male teenager, was taken into custody around 5 p.m., according to police.

