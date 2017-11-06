President Trump Blames ‘Mental Health’ For Texas Shooting

Associated Press

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) President Donald Trump says the mass shooting at a Texas church is the result of a “mental health problem at the highest level.”

Speaking at an event with the Japanese prime minister in Tokyo on Monday, Trump described the gunman as a “very deranged individual.”

Authorities say 26 people were killed and about 20 others were wounded Sunday after a man opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Officials identified the shooter to The Associated Press as Devin Kelley.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, and have not broached the topic of the gunman’s mental health.

