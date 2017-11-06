Tropical Depression 19 Forms

Tropical Depression 19 formed this morning smack in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.  Here is the initial info from the National Hurricane Center:

LOCATION...28.9N 50.2W
ABOUT 900 MI...1445 KM E OF BERMUDA
ABOUT 1470 MI...2370 KM WSW OF THE AZORES
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...E OR 95 DEGREES AT 6 MPH...9 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1013 MB...29.92 INCHES

TD19 could become Tropical Storm Rina later today or tomorrow as it moves north and then northeast across the North Atlantic.  This storm is no threat to you or to the US mainland, but it could be the second tropical system this year to affect Great Britain or even Iceland.  It should be absorbed by a cold front in three or four days.

