South Carolina Senator arrested for DUI

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell has been arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and providing false information to police.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) the crash happened on Saturday, at 9:15 PM on I-26 near mile marker 204 in Berkeley County.

Troopers say Campbell’s vehicle rear-ended another car in congested traffic. When SCDOT arrived on scene, there was discrepancy about who was driving the at-fault vehicle.

Troopers determined Sen. Campbell was the driver of the car and administered a field sobriety test.

The test registered his blood alcohol level at .09%, the legal limit is .08%. Campbell was arrested for DUI and providing false information to police and booked in the Charleston County Detention Center. Campbell’s wife was also cited for providing false information to police.

Campbell is a Republican representing Berkeley County and Chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee. He has served in the SC Senate since 2007. He is also Executive Director and CEO of the Charleston International Airport.