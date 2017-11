Some Victims of Texas Church Shooting Identified

Slideshow: Texas Church Shooting Victims View as list View as gallery Open Gallery LULA WHITE WAS KILLED. SHE WAS THE GRANDMOTHER-IN-LAW OF THE SUSPECTED GUNMAN, DEVIN PATRICK KELLEY. WHITE VOLUNTEERED FREQUENTLY AT THE CHURCH -- ACCORDING TO FRIENDS AND HER FACEBOOK PROFILE. CNN WE NOW KNOW THAT HALEY KRUEGAR, JUST 16-YEARS-OLD, WAS AMONG THOSE KILLED. HER MOTHER SAYS HALEY LOVED LIFE AND WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO BECOMING AN INTENSIVE-CARE NURSE FOR INFANTS. CNN WE NOW KNOW THAT ANNABELLE POMEROY, THE 14-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER OF THE CHURCH'S PASTOR, WAS ONE OF THE 26 PEOPLE KILLED IN SUTHERLAND SPRINGS. ANNABELLE'S MOTHER, WHO WAS OUT OF STATE WITH HER HUSBAND ON SUNDAY, SAYS IT COMFORTS HER TO KNOW HER DAUGHTER WAS SURROUNDED BY FAMILY AND FRIENDS WHEN SHE DIED. CNN

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN/AP) — As details emerge from the mass shooting at a church in the small town southeast of San Antonio, parishoners are also releasing information on the victims.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reports more than 20 people were killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs Sunday morning. Another couple dozen people were injured.

The wife of the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs says the couple’s 14-year-old daughter was among those killed in a mass shooting at the church.

Sherri Pomeroy, wife of Pastor Frank Pomeroy, said in a text message that she lost her daughter “and many friends” in the Sunday shooting. The text came in response to an interview request sent by The Associated Press to a phone number linked in online records to Frank Pomeroy.

Sherri Pomeroy says both she and her husband were out of town and trying to get back to town.

Nick Uhlig, 34, is a church member who did not go to a service Sunday morning. He said his cousin Crystal Holcombe and her in-laws Karla and Bryan Holcombe, who was a guest preacher that day, were among those killed. Crystal Holcombe was eight months pregnant.

The San Antonio Express News talked to Amanda Mosel who said her 13-year-old goddaughter was killed in the shooting.