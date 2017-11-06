Should cursive still be taught in schools?

WFLA Staff Published:
This Sept. 16, 2009 photo shows a student practicing both printing and cursive handwriting skills in the six to nine year old's classroom at the Mountaineer Montessori School in Charleston, W.Va. The decline of cursive is happening as students are doing more and more work on computers, including writing. In 2011, the writing test of the National Assessment of Educational Progress will require 8th and 11th graders to compose on computers, with 4th graders following in 2019. (AP Photo/Bob Bird)

(WFLA) — The concept of cursive writing has been a hot topic for several states across the country.

Multiple research studies in the United States and abroad show important links between handwriting and overall educational development – even with the technological advances today.

Studies show printing, cursive writing and typing on a keyboard are all associated with distinct and separate brain patterns.

In the University of Washington study, students consistently produced more words more quickly with pen and paper than on keyboard and also expressed more ideas.

In Florida, cursive was added back into the curriculum less than 2 years ago after 45 states removed it from the Common Core’s language arts standards.

And today only a handful of other states require cursive writing instruction, although many others are now hoping to follow our lead, such as Illinois and Ohio.

So the big question today is: should all states require students to learn cursive handwriting?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s