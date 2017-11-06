Should cursive still be taught in schools?

(WFLA) — The concept of cursive writing has been a hot topic for several states across the country.

Multiple research studies in the United States and abroad show important links between handwriting and overall educational development – even with the technological advances today.

Studies show printing, cursive writing and typing on a keyboard are all associated with distinct and separate brain patterns.

In the University of Washington study, students consistently produced more words more quickly with pen and paper than on keyboard and also expressed more ideas.

In Florida, cursive was added back into the curriculum less than 2 years ago after 45 states removed it from the Common Core’s language arts standards.

And today only a handful of other states require cursive writing instruction, although many others are now hoping to follow our lead, such as Illinois and Ohio.

So the big question today is: should all states require students to learn cursive handwriting?