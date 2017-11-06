Police: Woman struck, killed by train in Mississippi

Associated Press Published:

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a Mississippi woman has been struck and killed by a train.

Biloxi police Maj. Christopher De Back told news outlets that authorities received a call Sunday morning that a pedestrian had been hit by a train.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove says the woman was walking down the edge of the railroad tracks. Authorities say the train’s conductor sounded the horn and put on the emergency brakes, but could not avoid hitting the woman.

De Back says it does not appear that she was wearing headphones, listening to music or otherwise distracted.

CSX Transportation owns the train, and representatives from the company were on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

