Police Rescue Chunky Raccoon Stuck in Sewer grate

By Published:
Zion Police Department Facebook

ZION, IL (CNN) — A raccoon was saved from what could have been a scary fate when he got stuck in a sewer grate. Zion, Illinois police were on the scene and with the help of the public works department, were able to save the little guy. They wrote on the Zion Police Department Facebook page:

“As a police officer no 2-days are the same. Ofc. K. Vaughn responded to a call for assistance this morning for one of our furry residents. It seems this little guy has been eating a little too well and got caught in the sewer grate. Animal Control Ofc. R. Knorr & Ofc. Vaughn were unable to remove him and had to request help from the real heroes over at the Zion Public Works Department. They were able to free him and our friend was no worse for wear. Check out the photos and see if Ofc. Vaughn is more scared of the raccoon than it is of him! All in good fun, nice save Ofc. Vaughn.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s