Mobile Police are investigating an apparent hit and run wreck that happened Sunday night.

Witnesses tell News 5 a man was crossing Bayshore Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that kept going.

The witnesses say the man had just bought a cup of coffee and a pack of cigarettes just before the accident happened.

The victim was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. His name was not released.

This happened around 10:45 on Bayshore Avenue near Spring Hill Avenue.