NY lawmaker submits a bill to get rid of daylight saving time

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Feeling different after last night’s time change?

A Niagara County lawmaker wants to put a stop to daylight saving time for good. Assemblyman Angelo Morinello has submitted a bill to get rid of daylight saving time.

“When you look at the health effects, it really and truly needs to be addressed,” said Morinello.

Under the Uniform Act, Morinello said states can opt out of daylight saving, and he wants New York to be one of them.

“States could opt out so Arizona and Hawaii do not follow daylight saving time and it doesn’t seem to create any difficulties,” said Morinello.

He has spoken to people in his community about it, saying some don’t care either way, but others are on board.

“As soon as you ask them, “have you ever had jet lag? And they say, ‘it takes me a couple days to get back.’ This is forcing jet-lag two times a year on the population,” said Morinello.

He says studies have convinced him, getting rid of daylight savings is the healthiest choice for his constituents.

“The Monday after a switch to daylight savings serious workplace accidents spike, heart attacks spike, strokes spike,” said Morinello.

He says it does more harm than good, the goal now is to at least get the conversation going and move this bill forward.