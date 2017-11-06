MISSING: Deputies Search for Missing Vancleave Teenager

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a Vancleave teenager.

The family of 16-year-old Nova Clark says the girl went missing October 30. She was last seen the night before at her Vancleave home.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says the girl’s grandmother told investigators the teen left carrying a purple Nike gym bag with some of her belongings inside. She also left two notes saying she was leaving and would be okay.

Nova Clark is described as weighing 100 pounds and is about 5’1″ tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen the girl or has information where she might be is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.