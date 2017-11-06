Man accused in 3 murders escapes Mississippi jail

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – Police are searching parts of two states for a man charged with three murders who escaped a northwest Mississippi jail.

WREG-TV reports police searched a house in Memphis, Tennessee, Monday looking for Antoine Adams.

The 27-year-old Adams pushed open a window in his jail cell in Marshall County, Mississippi, and crawled under a fence to freedom early Sunday.

Adams is accused of killing a man and leaving him in a rural Mississippi ditch late last year. He also faces two murder charges in Memphis. Adams was arrested in August in Texas and brought to Mississippi.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the county was already covering the jail windows with steel, and was supposed to start Monday on the section including Adams’ cell.