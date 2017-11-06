Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

6:55 a.m. Well our Monday morning commute looks good right now on the Bayway and Causeway with medium to heavy traffic volume both directions. No fog there but we do have a lot of areas that are experiencing some pretty thick fog including through West Mobile and points along I-65 so make sure those headlights are on low beam and be careful. But moving along well Mobile police reporting no accidents right now, looking good throughout Baldwin County and no major trouble spots right now on the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola Police.

6:30 a.m. A pretty foggy start for many in our area to begin your Monday morning commute but not on the Bayway or Causeway although traffic volume starting to pick up there both directions. Looking good there and no problems through either of the tunnels but again pretty foggy through some areas including West Mobile and closer to the coast and make sure those headlights are on low beam. We’re looking good though in Mobile according to Alabama Highway Patrol no reports of any accidents they’re working right now. In Florida, Highway Patrol headed to the scene of a fender bender there County Road 182 in Chumuckla Highway North of Milton.

6:10 a.m. Fog seems to be the headline of your Monday morning commute so far so be careful if you find yourself into some pretty thick fog. Make sure those headlights are on low beam but so far this morning moving along well without any accidents according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. Traffic volume is picking up out here, not just along I-10 and I 65 but on the Bayway and Causeway but no major fog that we’ve seen there. Looking good right now on the Eastern Shore. No problems right now on the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol as well.

5:55 a.m. If your schedule takes you out on the roadways over the next few minutes here on this early Monday, traffic is moving along pretty well but we do see some areas are pretty thick fog especially in West Mobile right now and other points so if you find yourself in that make sure there’s headlights are on low beam and lower your speeds if you go through those areas. Moving along pretty well on the Bayway and Causeway; no major accidents or delays there. No accidents in Mobile according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. We’re looking good through both tunnels and through Baldwin County and on the Panhandle, everything seems to be moving along pretty well with some foggy spots there also.

5:30 a.m. It’s a foggy start for some in our area including driving through West Mobile so make sure to have those headlights on low beam. Looking good right now in the Bayway and Causeway if you need to use that over the next few minutes.Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to begin the morning. Florida Highway Patrol not on the scene of any issues as well and we’re looking good throughout Baldwin County but again you might see some fog so be careful on your morning commute.

5:06 a.m. Our first check of traffic here on this Monday morning reveals some areas of patchy fog but we’re moving along well without any issues there on the Bayway and Causeway. No problems through either of the tunnels. In Mobile both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no accidents to begin the morning. We’re looking good right now throughout Baldwin County. On the Panhandle Pensacola Police are on the scene of an earlier accident at Pace Boulevard and Intendencia Street but beyond that no other issues. Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents.