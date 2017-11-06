Florida Mom Creates Petition to Protest Lice Policy at School

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County mom decided to make a petition to protest the lice policy inside the district.

Officials with the Santa Rosa County School District say it’s in the policy to only notify the parents of the child who has lice.

Mother of two, Andrea Light, says every parent in the class and throughout the school should be notified when a child has lice.

“Well, I’ve been hearing a lot from parents about their concerns,” Light said. “They might have found the lice on their children and then they called the school, and they were told by the school they were already aware, but the policy was not to reach out to the parents.”

Officials from the Santa Rosa County School District say health professionals do not recommend sending home school-wide letters.