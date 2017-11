PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has died in a car accident on Highway 90 near the Simpson River Fishing Pier in Pace, Florida Monday evening, officials say.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Charles Oliver died when his Lincoln in the westbound lane of Highway 90 veered into oncoming traffic.

A Cadillac t-boned the front left side, killing Oliver.

There were two people in the Cadillac that were transported to West Florida Hospital for treatment.