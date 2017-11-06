Father of 2nd American Woman To Cross NYC Marathon Finish Line Lives in Orange Beach

Related Coverage Flanagan upsets Keitany, ends US drought at NYC Marathon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The father of 30-year old Allie Kieffer, the 2nd American woman to cross the finish line in the 2017 New York City Marathon, lives in Orange Beach.

Bruce Kieffer has lived in Orange Beach, Alabama for approximately 14 years and traveled to New York to watch his daughter compete in the marathon.

Allie was the 2nd American woman to cross the finish line, coming in 5th place overall in the Women’s division. The New York City Marathon is now Allie’s fastest marathon, having competed in three, and is a new personal record of 2:29:39. She dropped 15 minutes off her previous time. She says when she crossed the finish she felt “pure delight and shock.”

At this time, she does not have plans to compete in another marathon, but is considering competing in half marathons. Allie says, she was hoping to do well but “wasn’t expecting to run such a great time.”