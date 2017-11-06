City Releases List of Gulf Shores School Board Applicants

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores has released the list of name of the citizens who have applied to serve on the Gulf Shores City Board of Education.
According to the City of Gulf Shores, each of these applicants offers unique qualifications and their selfless willingness to serve the community is admired.
Among those who applied to serve on the Gulf Shores School Board is Monica Angie Swiger. Swiger, who is a Gulf Shores resident, is a current board member for Baldwin County Schools.
The City Council is currently reviewing all applications and will be selecting a group of applicants for in-person interviews within the next week. The final five candidates who will collectively become the inaugural Gulf Shores City Board of Education will be appointed at the City Council meeting on Monday, November 27.
The following citizens have applied to serve on the Gulf Shores City Board of Education:
1. John Allard
2. Cary Alan Bathrick
3. D. Scott Bedford
4. Paul Shannon Boodoian
5. Amoreena Brewton
6. John A. Burmeister
7. Keith Jennison Burroughs
8. Jeffrey James Coeur
9. Kevin Scott Corcoran
10. Arthur Raymond Davis, Jr.
11. Renee Chang Eberly
12. Deborah Evans
13. Ralph R. Gold, Jr.
14. Nichole Gotschall
15. Paige Newman Griffin
16. Angela Grilli
17. John Andrew Hammack
18. Paul Andy Haynes
19. Dale Kayser Jernigan
20. David Alan Jones
21. Laura Stinson Killough
22. Kevin Mark Kolego
23. Gavin W. Kostelecky
24. Mary Emerson Gipson Lowry
25. Steve Means
26. Rosemary Reichstetter
27. Richard Patrick Schaffer
28. Bo Leigh Smith
29. Jennifer Anne Stephenson
30. Monica Angie Swiger
31. Kelly Lynne Walker
32. Kristie vonEberstein Wheeles
33. John David Whetstone, Sr.
34. Rita Fields Wright