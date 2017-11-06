City Releases List of Gulf Shores School Board Applicants

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores has released the list of name of the citizens who have applied to serve on the Gulf Shores City Board of Education.

According to the City of Gulf Shores, each of these applicants offers unique qualifications and their selfless willingness to serve the community is admired.

Among those who applied to serve on the Gulf Shores School Board is Monica Angie Swiger. Swiger, who is a Gulf Shores resident, is a current board member for Baldwin County Schools.

The City Council is currently reviewing all applications and will be selecting a group of applicants for in-person interviews within the next week. The final five candidates who will collectively become the inaugural Gulf Shores City Board of Education will be appointed at the City Council meeting on Monday, November 27.

The following citizens have applied to serve on the Gulf Shores City Board of Education:

1. John Allard

2. Cary Alan Bathrick

3. D. Scott Bedford

4. Paul Shannon Boodoian

5. Amoreena Brewton

6. John A. Burmeister

7. Keith Jennison Burroughs

8. Jeffrey James Coeur

9. Kevin Scott Corcoran

10. Arthur Raymond Davis, Jr.

11. Renee Chang Eberly

12. Deborah Evans

13. Ralph R. Gold, Jr.

14. Nichole Gotschall

15. Paige Newman Griffin

16. Angela Grilli

17. John Andrew Hammack

18. Paul Andy Haynes

19. Dale Kayser Jernigan

20. David Alan Jones

21. Laura Stinson Killough

22. Kevin Mark Kolego

23. Gavin W. Kostelecky

24. Mary Emerson Gipson Lowry

25. Steve Means

26. Rosemary Reichstetter

27. Richard Patrick Schaffer

28. Bo Leigh Smith

29. Jennifer Anne Stephenson

30. Monica Angie Swiger

31. Kelly Lynne Walker

32. Kristie vonEberstein Wheeles

33. John David Whetstone, Sr.

34. Rita Fields Wright