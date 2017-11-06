Charges Expand for Pregnant Woman Accused of Stealing From Adoptive Couples

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 has learned charges are growing for a pregnant Mobile County woman accused of stealing money from adoptive families.

A News 5 Investigation has revealed Shareen Gurnsey is now facing a second count of theft by deception. Each count represents a different family, according to Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich.

The first count involves a family in Birmingham who has accused Gurnsey of stealing more than $3,700, and the second count involves a couple in Pennsylvania who also thought they were adopting Gurnsey’s baby, Rich said.

The Pennsylvania couple, who asked that we only use their first names, Beth and Rocky, had frequent phone conversations with Gurnsey and never suspected she was anything but truthful.

“You form a bond with these people,” Beth said. “You have this love for them because of what they are giving you.”

Beth and Rocky say they gave Gurnsey around $6,000.

Gurnsey is due back in court Tuesday for an arraignment. She’s in jail right now, being held on no bond.

