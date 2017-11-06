BREAKING: Man Charged in Citgo Robbery Shooting Killed Over the Weekend

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Mobile Police confirm 23-year old Tyrone Taylor was shot and killed over the weekend in Mobile.

The mother of his child provided a photo of him to News 5.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Cresthaven Road in reference to a call of shots fired at 2:51 on Sunday November 5.

When officers arrived they found Taylor deceased. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. No arrest has been made yet.

Taylor is connected to the armed robbery at the Riverside Food Mart on Riverside Drive that happened October 18. Police say he shot at the suspect as the suspect was fleeing the scene. Taylor’s shot missed and the bullet went through a home across the street and hit the family’s TV. No one was injured. Police had charged him with shooting into an occupied dwelling.