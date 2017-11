PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) – The Blue Angels are home.

U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron (Blue Angels) Public Affairs Officer Joe Holtz tweeted:

One last ride home. Here we come @cityofpensacola. Thanks for everything Jacksonville. We had a blast! #paosdontfly #71in17 pic.twitter.com/07ojjJyNqM — Blue Angels PAO (@joehontz) November 5, 2017

The Blues tweeted:

Good afternoon, #Pensacola! We'll be coming up Pensacola Beach between 4:30 and 4:45 today! Who's ready for the Homecoming Show! — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) November 5, 2017

The Blues are back in Pensacola for the big homecoming shows this Friday and Saturday.

Stay with News 5 for complete coverage all week long.

You can get all the info you need including tickets by clicking on this link.