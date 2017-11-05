Wife of Spanish Fort PD Sgt. Killed in Wilcox County Crash

Wilcox County, AL (WKRG)

A woman from Spanish Fort is dead following a Saturday ATV crash in Wilcox County Alabama. An official close to the investigation confirms 42-year-old Alison McGough died in an accident. She is the wife of Spanish Fort Police Sergeant Steven McGough. An official says their teenage daughter was airlifted to USA Medical Center and is being treated for her injuries.

We’ve reached out to the Camden Police Department and Wilcox County Sheriff’s office for more information on what happened. As we await further details, people are sharing their memories of Alison McGough on Facebook.