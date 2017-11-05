Two Dead in Northwest Florida Following Overnight Two-Vehicle Crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Two Florida residents died on Sunday in an overnight head-on collision.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Clayton Edward Shaffer, from Pace, was traveling westbound on State Road 184 (Quintette Road) when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with the vehicle of 63-year-old Larry Wayne Ellis, of Milton, who was traveling eastbound.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The collision occurred around 2:45 a.m. on November 5th, 2017.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Shaffer was not wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown at this time if the accident involved alcohol.