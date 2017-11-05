Spanish Fort American Flag Dedicated To Those Who Serve

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A special American flag was raised Saturday over Spanish Fort. It was donated by Dr. Barry Booth, who wants others to know of his support and appreciation for veterans. The flag was dedicated to all veterans, active military, police officers and firemen.

“We have different events, protests sometimes, that make it seem like it’s awkward to honor the flag. And it almost seems like they’re trying to make some people ashamed if they honor the flag. And really the point is that flag represents our ideal that we want liberty and justice for all,” says Peter Riehm.

Most people there got a chance to turn the crank that sent the flag up the flagpole.

“It means a great deal to me, it should mean a great deal to all veterans I think to have this enormous flagpole and beautiful American flag and feel good to be flying the flag on the Spanish Fort hill, I’m so proud of it, proud that I served under it 67 years ago as an 18-year-old in Korea,” says Walter Ballard.

“I’ve probably been blessed more than most people and all of us consider it a blessing to live in Spanish Fort, reside in Spanish Fort, work in Spanish Fort. We wanted to do something for the community that will live longer than we will, and that’s the spirit of our lives,” says Dr. Barry Booth.

Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan was at the ceremony along with folks from the Spanish Fort Fire Chief and representatives from the Spanish Fort Police.