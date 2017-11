SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police are investigating an accident that occurred Sunday.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. on I-65 southbound near the Creola/Satsuma exit on Highway 43.

News 5 viewer sent us video of following the incident that shows a car flipped over.

We are working to learn more about what caused the accident and if there were any injuries.