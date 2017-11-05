NAACP Looking At Legal Action After Spanish Fort Racially-Charged Rap Songs

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Parents and students want more to be done about these rap songs that students at Spanish Fort High are releasing through an app called RapChat. We spoke with a few people, including the president of the Baldwin County NAACP about their next move.

It’s been over a week since a derogatory rap song surfaced, sung by a Spanish Fort High student. Now, people are talking about a second rap song that was discovered at the same time. This one is aimed at the African American community.

“The intro of the rap, she makes monkey noises and then talks about how disgusting, greasy, how they’re only after crack, all this stuff,” says Spanish Fort senior Dawn Trevino.

She says she took the videos of the songs to administration.

“He said I just need a break from this, I just need a small weekend away from this. And I said I wish as a minority I could say that as well because we get raps like this, we get told all these things that are so awful about the color of our skin, we get so oppressed and isolated to the point where we even hate the color of our skin,” says Trevino.

President of the Baldwin County NAACP, Alec Barnett says this is a violation of people’s civil rights. He’s contacted the NAACP on the national level.

“They said they would be sending someone down to try to help us out. Legal. Cause we need it. It doesn’t look like Mr. Tyler is going to do anything,” says Barnett.

Kellie Watson says this needs to stop because it’s already spread too far.

“It’s just not this one student, there is a group of students that have done this,” says Watson.

Trevino says the problem is a lack of diversity.

“They don’t know that it’s OK to be different, they don’t know that it’s not a bad thing,” says Trevino.

The Baldwin County School System gave us this statement saying in part:

“We cannot talk about the disciplinary of children because of Federal law. As we’ve stated before, the videos are repulsive, were not created with school equipment or on school property, and the supt. and administrators have taken action and continue to work to make this a teachable moment going forward.”