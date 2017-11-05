UPDATE: MCSO Provide Identifying Factors of Woman’s Body Found in Theodore

UPDATE 12:46 p.m. Sunday November 5

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released 4 identifying factors for a woman’s body that was found on Rebel Road, Saturday November 4.

The second item is a silver dollar pendant that appears to be connected to a bracelet with a Saint Christopher Pendant. The second item is a t-shirt with the word “FOCUS” on top of a logo.

The third item found on the woman’s body was a silver ring with black inscription. Lastly, a recreation of a tattoo found just above her right hip.

According to Paul Burch with the MCSO, an autopsy on the body is scheduled for tomorrow. The death is ruled as suspicious at this time.

If anyone has any information please call 251-574-8633.

UPDATE 6:00 p.m. Saturday November 4

Detective Michael Golson says an area resident was walking and noticed something near water and found it to be a deceased woman.

The resident contacted authorities and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded. At this time the identity and age of the woman is unknown. Golson says the location the body was found is not believed to be where the woman died.

Currently, deputies are looking in to any missing person’s reports. Golson asks anyone with information to come forward, “Anyone that has a missing female, a relative or friend that’s out there and that’s from this area, or just in this close general area, to please contact police.”

Original Story

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Deputies are investigating a body that was found on Rebel Road in Theodore.

Mobile Sheriff tweeted around 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening that the body of a white female was discovered.

This is a developing story and News 5 is heading to the scene.

