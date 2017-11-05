Family Remembers Life of Woman Killed in Lloyds Lane Crash in Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

We’re learning more about a woman killed in an automobile crash in Mobile Friday night. News 5 spoke with the husband of the victim about the lives that have been turned upside down by this loss. This is the hardest challenge any husband or father could face. Rosshiki Leatherwood has identified one of the victims of Friday night’s fatal car crash on Lloyds lane as his wife of more than a decade Claudia Leatherwood. He says his wife and children were just leaving a relative’s home Friday night when their vehicle collided with another vehicle north of Girby Road in Mobile. 38-year-old Claudia Leatherwood was killed at the scene. Rosshiki Leatherwood says this has been a very difficult couple of days. He says he’ll always remember the light his wife brought with her anywhere she went.

“She was the most difficult, amazing, beautiful kind spirit, wrapped into one you can imagine. Very loving very loyal, very intelligent very articulate, she could do what she wanted,” said Rosshiki Leatherwood reflecting on his wife’s life. The couple’s two children were also injured in the crash. 14-year-old Antoine was injured. 9-year-old Brooke was seriously hurt. Both are being treated at USA Medical Center and USA Children’s and Women’s hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been set-up for the family. In less than 48-hours, they’re more than halfway to their goal of $50,000 for medical expenses and other needs. It’s not clear if there will be charges in this case. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police and are waiting to hear back. No matter the circumstances, Rosshiki Leatherwood says he forgives the other young driver involved in the crash.