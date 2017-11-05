Faith Time: Forgiveness

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

We talk with Charles Brown from Government Street Baptist Church joins us to talk about forgiving others and forgiving yourself. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Chad: We wanted to talk about forgiveness this morning. How do you define it?

Guest: Forgiveness is the ability to let things such as conflicts of any kind go, so they do not change you or define your life, causing it to be what you are not., etc…….

Chad: Why is it hard to forgive sometimes?

Guest: Because forgiveness is a move of grace, which means you will do more to forgive than you would for anything else in your life…….. To be able to make a decision to release feelings of resentment or vengeance toward another individual, no matter what the circumstances are.

Chad: How does one balance the desire for justice and the call to forgive?

Guest: There has to be an understanding what part anger may be playing, and why one cannot or will not allow himself to come to a place of forgiveness. God is a just God, also a forgiving God, and His Word teaches us to live by that same principle in associations with our fellow men. There is payment for the wrong that we do, as well as a reward for the good that we do. It means that non-forgiveness, motivated by anger must be dealt with quickly in

Chad: What are parts of the Bible that deal with approaches to forgiveness?

Guest: Biblical teaching deals with pardoning those who are our offenders. Much of God’s Word speaks to forgiving those who offend us. Jesus speaks of “turning the other cheek when someone offends or mistreats us”.

Chad: Why is it hard to let go of a grudge?

Guest: We as humans sometimes allow grudges to possess us. When holding a grudge, we are not expressing forgiveness, and it affects much of our lives as we live day to day.

Chad: Why do people sometimes refuse to forgive themselves?

Guest: We do not acknowledge that Sovereign God created us for our good and His glory, He has a divine purpose.