Auburn to host SEC cyber security academic conference

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – An academic conference focusing on cyber security will be hosted by Auburn University next year.

Al.com reports that the “Cyber Security: A Shared Responsibility” will be held at the SEC Academic Conference on April 8. The conference will focus on computer and communication technology along with economic and physical systems controlled by technology.

The conference returns for its second year of showcasing SEC faculty and student research. It will also feature keynote speakers and individuals representing each of the SEC’s 14 member universities.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says the conference is “a great opportunity for us to help enrich collaboration among SEC students, faculty and administrators in a critical area of national importance.”

Auburn president Steven Leath says the conference’s topic is timely and important.

