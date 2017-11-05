Assistant Principal Snaps Precious Photo During National Anthem

URIAH, Alabama (WKRG) — Assistant Principal, Courtney McBride, of J.U. Blacksher in Uriah sent News 5 a photo she took at Friday’s football game.

She snapped the photo during the National Anthem before the homecoming game against McIntosh. She shared the photo on the J.U. Blacksher’s Facebook page where it has received more than 100 shares and likes.

McBride says, the boy, Hunter Wooten is 19-months old. She thought the photo was precious and wanted to share it with the community.

J.U. Blacksher won their homecoming game, 56-20.