Two Big Races in Mobile Rolled into One

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

It was a big Saturday for runners in Mobile. Thousands of people took part in the annual Tunnel to Towers run and the Reese’s Senior Bowl Charity Run. The Tunnel To Towers run is a charity run in honor of a New York firefighter who died on 9-11. The Mobile race was postponed several times this year due to big weather-related events. This year it was added as part of the Senior Bowl Charity Race. Organizers say it was a good day for it.

“I think people like to run. The weather’s good, that’s important to runners. We have beautiful weather again today. Also we’re giving back to charity. We’re giving back to schools. It’s getting bigger and better every year,” said Senior Bowl Spokesman Rob Lehocky. Part of the money raised goes to a Prichard-based charity as well. Organizers say they likely had more than 4,000 people take part this year.