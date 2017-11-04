Teen arrested following shooting in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla (WKRG)— A teen arrested following a shooting on Quebec Avenue.

19-year-old Antwan Tyrell Hill was arrested Saturday around 6pm. He’s being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

Hill is being booked into the Walton County Jail.

Just before 1pm Saturday Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call where the suspect entered the adjoining property and fired one round towards a subject and then fled the scene on foot. A 9mm shell was found at the scene and collected as evidence. A bullet hole was discovered in the privacy fence at the home and documented.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.