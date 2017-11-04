Teen and Grandmother Charged after Pellet Rifle Shot out Moving Car

LAUREL HILL, Florida (WKRG) — A teenager and his grandmother have been arrested for allegedly shooting a pellet rifle on Old Ebenezer Road near Laurel Hill.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received reports Friday around 2:15 p.m. of a teen hanging out of the front passenger window of a dark colored SUV with a rifle. Witnesses say the teen fired the rifle and the crack of the discharge sounded similar to a .22 caliber. They initially thought the male was firing at them. The teen later said he was shooting at a nearby road sign.

According to a press release from OCSO, the shots frightened people in the area.

OCSO deputies located the vehicle at the Laurel Hill Tom Thumb. Their investigation revealed the adult driving the car, 50-year old Linda Larson allowed her grandson, 14-year old Jordan Jones, to hang out of the window to fire what turned out to be a pellet rifle. After being confronted by witnesses she directed Jones to ditch the rifle in grass along the roadside.

Larson is charged with allowing a juvenile under age 16 to discharge a weapon, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Jones is charged with discharging a weapon from a moving vehicle and tampering with evidence.