Police: Parents find Adderall in girl’s Halloween candy

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Police are investigating after the parents of an 8-year-old girl found four Adderall pills inside her bag of Halloween candy.

East Providence police said Friday the girl was trick-or-treating on Halloween when her parents discovered the pills. The girl’s father took the pills to the department Wednesday and filed a report.

The pills weren’t ingested, so the child was not harmed.

Police don’t believe the incident was intentional.

