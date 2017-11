DOTHAN, Ala. (WKRG) — An overnight crash has claimed the life of a Prattville man.

On Saturday, November 4 around 2:00 a.m. Triston Dee Monroe Brust, 21, was driving a 2016 Nissan on County Road 147 in Coffee County. According to State Troopers, Brust was not wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.